Butterfield featured

MOUNT DESERT — Island Artisans presents a new set of featured works for August in its two Mount Desert Island stores. At the Bar Harbor store, oil pantings by Liz Cutler of Bar Harbor and fish painted by Dana Moses of Damariscotta will be exhibited.

Woodblock prints by Blue Butterfield will be featured at the Northeast Harbor Island Artisans location.

Butterfield grew up on MDI and “spent her high school weekends hiking and sketching her way through the park,” she said.

“Drawing never quite worked for me … Woodblock prints, by their very nature, are bold and graphic, something I could never capture with pen and ink.”

She lives in Portland and is the current president of Peregrine Press, a printmaker’s collaborative in downtown Portland.

Visit islandartisans.com.