Burns’ to speak about artistic process

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Abstract artist Greg Mason Burns will talk about his art at a reception at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. His art will be on display in the library through November.

Not all abstract art is unrecognizable. In fact, quite a bit can look representative. What matters is the process behind the work, and with this show and artist talk, Burns will explain his influences and artistic process, and why the abstract is far more important to him than representation.

All are invited to the reception and talk. Call the library at 244-7065.