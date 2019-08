MOUNT DESERT — Chewonki’s “Bugmobile: Magnifying the World of Arthropods” program will be at the Northeast Harbor Library on Monday, Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Using models, costumes and live specimens, educators explain the unique characteristics of four major groups of arthropods. The program includes adaptations including mimicry, camouflage, armor and the use of venom.

Contact 276-3333.