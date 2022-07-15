Brrrr! Harbor reopens

TOWN HILL — After a one-year hiatus and a change of ownership, shaved ice (and more) is back in Bar Harbor.

A new owner has reopened Brrrr! Harbor Shaved Ice & Iced Coffee directly next door to its former location.

With a mission to teach Mainers how a real snow cone tastes, Brian and Mandie Schaper opened Brrrr! Harbor in 2017. When Brian passed away unexpectedly in May 2021, Mandie made the decision to sell the family business to customer Ben Crosthwaite. The sale was made official later that year but the business did not open for the 2021 season. Crosthwaite, who lives in Trenton, has now reopened the Town Hill shaved ice parlor at 1317 ME-102 beside its old space, which he leases from Bill Edmonson.

“I was raised in Surry. I grew up spending a lot of time on the island,” Crosthwaite said.

The new owner, who became a fan of the seasonal shop after moving back to Maine to raise his family, has kept all 70-plus shaved ice flavors but added specialty iced coffee to the menu.

“Our signature coffee shaved ice is the best thing ever. It’s getting more and more popular,” he said.

The parlor’s coffee shaved ice consists of locally roasted cold brew coffee, milk, flavored syrup and ice, shaved with a block ice shaver.

Since its grand reopening on May 13, Crosthwaite has been pleased with the number of old fans, regulars and visitors that have shown up.

Brrrr! Harbor Shaved Ice & Iced Coffee is open for the season from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.