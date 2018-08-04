Brooklin artist’s nests, birds, sky

TREMONT — A series of recent paintings by Sherry Streeter will be on display at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library during the month of August in a show entitled “Nests, Birds, Earth and Sky.”

Streeter works mainly in oils but also in acrylic and mixed media. She finds inspiration in all aspects of nature but most recently the night sky and avian life have been her subjects.

Streeter moved to Brooklin 40 years ago to become the art director of WoodenBoat Magazine. She also spent many years as a freelance graphic designer. Painting is now her primary focus.

The Bass Harbor Memorial Library is located at 89 Bernard Road in Bernard. Contact the library at 244-3798 or visit bassharborlibrary.com.