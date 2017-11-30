‘Broken Circle’ author to visit

BAR HARBOR — Matthew Powers will sign copies of “Broken Circle” at Sherman’s on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m.

This young adult book was co-written with his sister, award-winning young-adult author J.L. Powers.

In “Broken Circle,” set in the Belfast-Penobscot Bay region, 15-year-old Adam learns that his father is the Grim Reaper and he’s about to inherit the family business. This launches him on an unexpected journey into the world of death and the life beyond — something for which he is peculiarly unprepared because he is more afraid of death than anybody else he knows.

“Broken Circle,” a book for young adults or adult readers of science fiction/fantasy adventure, is “a gripping, philosophical paranormal thriller,” said Kirkus.

“School Library Journal” wrote that “Fans of Holly Black and Cassandra Clare will enjoy this series starter.”