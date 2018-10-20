Brechlin to speak in NEH

MOUNT DESERT — Author and Registered Maine Guide Earl Brechlin will be speaking Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

He will read from “Return to Moose River,” his new collection of essays about Maine’s iconic landscapes, the power of family and the search for meaning and renewal in the embrace of wilderness.

Brechlin will also share a slide show on the interconnections between some of the famous and historic figures of Maine’s North Woods.

Contact Elly Andrews at 276-3333 or eandrews@nehlibrary.org.