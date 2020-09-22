Brechlin talk touts new book 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — From Kittery to Fort Kent, from Calais to Camden, from Rangeley to Roque Bluffs, and from Bethel to Bucksport, Maine is home to natural wonders, quirky characters, remarkable inventors, historical firsts, ghosts, legends, landmarks, fairs, festivals and culinary icons all born in the triumph of an unquestionably indomitable spirit nurtured over two centuries since becoming a state in 1820.

Join author Earl Brechlin as he shares some of his favorite stories from more than 300 people, places, things and events that have made Maine what it is today during a Zoom talk for the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

“’Wild! Weird! Wonderful! Maine.,’ is a celebration of all that sets Maine apart from the rest of the lower 48 — the people, the places and the things both real, and sometimes imagined, you won’t find anyplace else,” Brechlin explains.

Brechlin, a registered Maine guide who lives in Bar Harbor with his wife Roxie, a retired kindergarten teacher, won the John Cole Award for Maine-themed nonfiction in 2019 for “Return to Moose River,” a collection of heartfelt essays celebrating the natural and human history of the Great North Woods.

He was the founding editor of the Mount Desert Islander and is the holder of more than 100 awards for news and featuring writing and photography.

He is a former Maine Journalist of the Year and is the author of nine books. Currently he is communications director at Friends of Acadia.

To register for this virtual talk and to receive a link to the Zoom presentation, email the Southwest Harbor Public Library at [email protected].