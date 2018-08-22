Brechlin book signing

BAR HARBOR — Author Earl Brechlin will be signing copies of his book “Return to Moose River, In Search of the Spirit of the Great North Woods,” Sept. 3 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Sherman’s Books.

The book, released this summer by Down East Books, a division of Rowan and Littlefield, includes more than a dozen narrative non-fiction essays chronicling adventures across the breadth of Maine, from the iconic Moose River, to the top of Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park, to the Appalachian Trails’ 100-Mile Wilderness, and beyond. White-water canoeing, backpacking and snowmobiling adventures are all included.

The essays in “Return to Moose River,” chronicle the semi-annual expeditions by a ragtag group of friends and family that became known as the Moose River Camping Club, over more than three decades.

The very first “Moose” trip in 1986 was on the Moose River. It ended with a pledge to return there every ten years. The first essay takes place ten years after that inaugural trip, after sons joined the group, and beards became tinged with gray. The last essay is ten years after that, when the group returns once again, this time bearing the ashes of the author’s twin brother who had passed away tragically on a river trip the year before.

Each essay focuses on the featured area’s natural and human history.

“We’ve done such a great job of conserving land and water in Maine but we haven’t done as well preserving the human history and legends that populate these places,” Brechlin explains. “Whether it’s the Native Americans, early settlers, explorers, loggers or others, you can’t separate the people from the land or the land from the people and we need to do more to celebrate that,” he adds.

Brechlin is the author of more than a dozen books including “The Adventure Guide to Maine,” as well as hiking and paddling guides to Acadia National Park and numerous volumes using antique postcards to share the history of Maine and New England. A former Maine Journalist of the Year, he worked for nearly 40 years in the state’s newspaper industry and was the founding editor of the Mount Desert Islander. He is a regular columnist for Islander Magazine and his work has appeared in the Boston Globe, Newsweek, Down East, The New York Times, and the Maine Sportsman.

A graduate of the University of Maine Forestry School, Brechlin’s family roots include Maine author Ruth Moore and lighthouse heroine Abbie Burgess. For several years, he operated a small independent bookstore in Bar Harbor featuring Maine authors and illustrators and writers who worked here.

Visit www.earlbrechlin.com. Contact Sherman’s at 288-3161.