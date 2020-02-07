BAR HARBOR — The Kids Bread Bake-Off will be held at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m.

Contestants can submit their bread to be judged in three different categories: best yeast-based bread, best gluten-free bread and best shaped or molded bread. Contestants must create and bake their bread at home and then bring it to the library by 2:30 p.m. the day of judging. A panel of judges will examine each bread’s outer appearance, texture and taste and then will choose a winner in each category. There will be a winner in each category and winners will receive a cookbook.

This event is for children in grades five through eight. Participants must register by Tuesday, Feb. 11. Contact 288-4245.