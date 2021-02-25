Bottle drive benefits SPCA 

TRENTON – Gather up your returnable bottles and cans for a bottle drive on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, to benefit the animals at the SPCA of Hancock County.

Drop your tightly bagged bottles at the shelter at 141 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton or call (207) 667-8088 to arrange pick up.

Veterinary care remains the SPCA’s largest expense. Many animals arrive at the shelter seriously injured or with illnesses that require specialized treatment or surgery. In 2020, veterinary care at the shelter exceeded $75,000. Last year, the SPCA raised more than $30,000 collecting bottles and cans, and it wants to top that amount this year.

“Dedicated volunteers Roger and Lea Lane; Rhonda Agaman, our shelter service manager; and the rest of the SPCA staff have done an amazing job of growing our Bottle Drive Campaign. They’ve made it one of our most successful fundraising efforts,” said SPCA board member Jamie O’Keefe.

The SPCA receives no local, state or federal funds and are not affiliated with any other organization. The shelter depends on community donors to keep its doors open to help stray, abused and surrendered companion animals.

“We are so grateful for community support and every hard-earned dime donated to the shelter. Already used bottle and can donations are… a real win-win for everyone,” said O’Keefe.

For more information about the bottle drive, contact the SPCA at (207) 667-8088.