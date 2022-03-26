Boston Post Cane given to Southwest Harbor resident

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Willard Colson recently received the town’s Boston Post Cane, which signifies that he is the oldest resident of Southwest Harbor.

Select Board Chair George Jellison handed 99-year-old Colson the community heirloom in early March.

The Boston Post Cane is a tradition that started in 1909 when the now-defunct Boston Post newspaper gave out canes to 700 towns in New England, which included those on Mount Desert Island.

Colson, a Maine native who turned 99 on Jan. 20, has been a resident of Southwest Harbor for 68 years. He worked at the former Stinson Canning Company, which was located at Dysart’s Great Harbor Marina, for 46 years. Colson’s wife passed away roughly 10 years ago. His retired son and caretaker, Peter, said Colson now has dementia, sometimes has difficulty hearing and gets around in a wheelchair.

“He can have a full-on conversation as long as he can hear you,” Peter said.