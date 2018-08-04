Borromeo Quartet at chamber music fest

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Festival of Chamber Music, now in its 55th season, presents a program of Franck and Faure Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

Pianist and festival Music Director Todd Crow will join the acclaimed Borromeo String Quartet for a program of two French masterworks, Cesar Franck’s String Quartet and Gabriel Fauré’s Piano Quintet No. 2.

The Boston-based Borromeo String Quartet is ensemble-in-residence at both the New England Conservatory of Music and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

The opening piece on the concert will be Franck’s only string quartet, completed in 1890, and his final and longest chamber work. “Marcel Proust was a fan of Franck’s music and this quartet in particular, famously requesting a private performance of it at his home in Paris,” Crow said. Gabriel Fauré’s second piano quintet is also a late work, written in 1921 when the composer was almost completely deaf and in poor health.

