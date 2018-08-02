Books sale, raffle and pancakes support library

TREMONT — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library presents its annual Book and White Elephant Sale Aug. 11 and 12 on the library lawn at 89 Bernard Road in Bernard.

Hundreds of books of all kinds will be for sale, as well as home-baked goods, yard sale treasures and finds.

Ruth Grierson and friends will play music at the sale Saturday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon. A blueberry pancake breakfast is planned Sunday, Aug. 12, from 8 to 10 a.m.

A giant raffle to benefit the library will be held both days. Winners will be chosen at 11 a.m. on Sunday, but there is no requirement to be present to win. Raffle tickets are $2 each or $5 for a book of 6. Prizes include spa services from The Sanctuary, natural products from Dulse & Rugosa, pottery from Evergreen Pottery, passes to the Seal Cove Auto Museum, products from Sage Moon Apothecary, jewelry from Leslie Jones and Queen Anne’s Flowers. There’s also homemade jams, hand-crafted items, artwork, lobster from local fishermen and more.

Contact the Bass Harbor Memorial Library at 244-3798. visit bassharborlibrary.com, or find the library on Facebook.