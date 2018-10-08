Book talk with country music

BAR HARBOR — Author and musician Robert Hunter will give a concert and book talk as part of his “Relapse + Revival” tour at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Hunter, a Nashville-based musician, plays what is described as lyrical alt-country-rock. He will read from “Relapse,” the book he recently published and will play songs from “Revival,” his new album.

“Relapse” tells the story of Rob Wildhide, a writer, who knows he will one day be a celebrated novelist. But first, he’ll have to overcome writer’s block and survive a wayward trip to the North Woods of Maine with his new bride, Annie.

The book “is part love story and part drunken ride full of shaman-led weddings and car heists,” event organizers said.

The tour and book were inspired by his Hunter’s wife Becky and her battle with cancer. He originally wrote the book as a way to make Becky laugh. In the days leading up to a critical surgery, Becky made Hunter promise to publish his book, and to share both his book and his music with others.

Becky is now cancer-free. She and Hunter are on a cross-country music and book tour visiting each state along the way.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.