Book fair supports MDES

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Elementary Scholastic Book Fair will be held in the Mellon Room of the Northeast Harbor Library during the first week of December, Dec. 3-6.

On Tuesday and Thursday the book fair will be open to the public from 3-6 p.m. On Wednesday and Friday, the fair’s hours are 3-7 p.m. On Friday, the fair will be open from noon to 3 p.m.

“This is a great chance to pick up a holiday gift for the readers in your family,” organizers said.

A portion of the sales will provide teachers at MDES with new classroom books.

Contact 276-3333.