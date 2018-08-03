MOUNT DESERT — Dianna Emory will give a talk about her new book, “Bonding with Nature: Responding to Life’s Challenges” Monday, Aug. 6, at 3:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

The book draws upon Emory’s professional experience in the mental health field as well as her passion for the world’s wild and domesticated creatures, national parks and other green places.

“The book’s primary message is that when we are overwhelmed, injured, ill or just getting old, there are ways that we can have an ongoing and reciprocal relationship with nature,” organizers of the talk said.

