Bolsey, Neuman and Saunders at Star Gallery

MOUNT DESERT — An exhibit of work by Carole Bolsey, the late Robert S. Neuman and sculptor Rikki Morley Saunders is now on display at Star Gallery in Northeast Harbor.

The exhibit “celebrates the voyages we take through life and the wonders we encounter along the way,” the curators said. An opening reception is set for Thursday, July 25. from 5-7 p.m.

Carole Bolsey, a Massachusetts-based artist, has exhibited extensively in Boston, New York, Washington D.C. and Japan. This exhibition will be her first in Maine. Bolsey places her subjects, ranging from boats to horses, in abstracted, dream-like surroundings to highlight their grace and simplicity. Her works on view will include “Water Lilies” and “Canoes,” a maquette for her monumental commission “Hudson River Backwater” installed in Hudson Yards Grill at the much-lauded mixed-use development Hudson Yards in New York.

Robert S. Neuman (1926-2015) was a Boston-based painter who summered on Mount Desert Island. Works from his Voyage series will be on view. The series is inspired by the complicated, colorful and ever-hopeful journey we take through life. Neuman depicts the paths we traverse as literally wound up in knots to convey the uncertainty caused by life’s unexpected turns. Neuman is the subject of a documentary in production at Keene State College in Keene, N.H.

Rikki Morley Saunders is a sculptor from Pennsylvania. Her artistic practice takes root in keen observations of the animals closest to her, including her beloved dogs and peacocks, which she renders in bronze. Her newest piece, a pair of life-size peacocks, will join the permanent collection of the Brandywine River Museum this fall.

Contact stargallerymaine.com.