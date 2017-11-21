Blake Rosso Band to perform

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Blake Rosso Band will play at Coda on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.

The five-piece Americana band, made up of all local musicians, “brings foot-stomping energy with their wide array of instruments, strong vocals and distinct musical backgrounds, including bluegrass, folk, jazz, theater and heavy metal,” said Blake Rosso.

The band includes Rosso on guitar and vocals, Jim Coffman on fiddle and mandolin, Sig Escholtz on bass, Beau Lisy on percussion and Brittany Parker on vocals and ukulele.

“Instrumentally, we offer fiddle, mandolin, guitar, stand-up bass, ukulele, percussion and harmonica, and everybody sings,” said Rosso.

“The greatest thing about our band is that we’re all really good friends, living on an island together, talking about what we see in the world and having fun putting it to music.”

A $10 cover charge will be collected at the door. Coda will feature a special small-bites show menu. Visit www.codasouthwestharbor.com or call 244-8133.