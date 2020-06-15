Black House to remain closed, trails stay open 

ELLSWORTH —Woodlawn’s governing board decided this week not to open the historic Black House for museum tours and summer teas this season. The 2020 Ellsworth Antiques Show at Woodlawn scheduled for August has also been canceled.

According to Woodlawn’s interim director, Phyllis Young, “This decision was a very difficult one. The trustees considered the Maine CDC guidelines for large group gatherings and museums, the state of Maine’s COVID-19 reopening criteria and our capacity to provide a safe, quality experience for all our guests during this unprecedented time.” She continued, “We will use the summer months as an opportunity for maintenance projects and look forward to seeing our community enjoying Woodlawn’s trails this season.”

The Woodlawn trails remain open daily to the public sunrise to sunset. Trail users are expected to use a safe social distancing protocol of six feet while recreating. Woodlawn is a smoke-free property. Dogs on leash are welcome and owners are asked to please tidy up after their pets. For updates on Woodlawn activities visit woodlawnmuseum.org or the Woodlawn Facebook page; email [email protected].