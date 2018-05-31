Birds of MDI with Paul Haertel

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Former Acadia National Park Superintendent Paul Haertel will give a talk about birding and the birds of Mount Desert Island at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, June 5, from 5:30-7 p.m.

In this talk, Haertel will give an introduction to birding. He will share good places to look for birds, birding ethics and birding equipment. He also will discuss how current environmental issues are affecting migration patterns, the mechanics of bird flight, bird feeding and more. “Birds live on the edge,” said Haertel. Questions are welcome.

Haertel has had a passion for outdoor activities his whole life and has spent his entire career with the National Park Service. His work has included ranger and park management positions. In 1994, he was reassigned from Alaska to Maine, as the superintendent of Acadia National Park; he retired in 2002. He continues to appreciate and enjoy a broad array of outdoor activities.