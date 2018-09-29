Bird Day planned

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum presents “Bird Day,” a day of special activities on Tuesday, Oct. 9, as part of Southwest Harbor Week.

The event features a watercolor nature-journaling workshop with local artist Amy Gagnon, whose work is on view in the museum. The workshop will be from 1-3 p.m.

From 5-6 p. m., local author Karen Zimmerman will lead a workshop about exploring nature with all five senses, based on her book “Nightwalk.”

The workshop with Gagnon is $15 ($10 for members) and the evening event with Zimmerman is free. Both are family friendly, but do require advance registration.

Contact the museum at 244 7555.