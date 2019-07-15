Big questions raised in art conservation

BAR HARBOR — Casey Mallinckrodt, assistant object conservator at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, will speak with Catherine Clinger, a visual arts professor at College of the Atlantic, Tuesday, July 23, at 9 a.m. in the college’s Deering Common. The talk is free and open to the public.

Mallinckrodt will discuss how art conservators play a role in issues of ownership, repatriation, and “secret” information.

Her primary professional focus is the technical analysis and conservation of the historic arts of Africa. She received a master’s degree from the UCLA/Getty Program in the conservation of archaeological and ethnographic materials and an MFA in sculpture from Yale University.

She was a Kress Fellow in object conservation at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and has worked at the Museum of New Mexico and the State Antiquities Museum of the Netherlands. She was also involved with the Coffin Conservation Project at Tel el Amarna, Egypt.

Mallinckrodt is a member of the COA Board of Trustees.

Clinger is an artist, art historian, writer and teacher. She came to COA with a rich knowledge of European and American art from the 18th through 20th centuries, Romanticism and critical theory. She studies print culture in the transnational fields of science and technology, and is active in the emerging field of ecological humanities.

Clinger has taught at McGill University, University of New Mexico, University College London, Kent Institute of Art and Design and New Mexico Highlands University. She is a master printmaker of intaglio and relief and founder of Hexenspuk Press. Clinger has a doctoral degree in art history from the University of London and a master’s degree in art history from University College London.

All parking on campus is by permit only for the summer of 2019. Contact Wes Norton at 801-5627 or wnorton@coa.edu to obtain a permit.