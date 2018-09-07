Big mountain adventures

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Peter Rogers will give a talk called “Everest and the Seven Summits” Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

Rogers first climbed at Outward Bound during high school, got quite serious about it in college, and pursued his passion as far afield as Nepal and the Arctic in his twenties. He took a decades-long hiatus from the high peaks and returned to serious mountaineering in 2011, with the Seven Summits as his eventual goal.

He traveled to Mount Everest in 2015, but a massive earthquake and resulting avalanche while he was there ended the season for everyone on the mountain. In the talk, he describe his escape from above Everest’s Khumbu icefall, as well as adventures on other climbs.

The talk is supported by photographs from his various trips.

Rogers and his wife Bonny divide their time between Washington, D.C. and Northeast Harbor. They have five children and five grandchildren.

This talk is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.