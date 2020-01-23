Big Moose to perform

BAR HARBOR — The first contra dance of 2020 will be held at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Jan. 25, starting at 6:30 p.m. The Big Moose Band will perform, with Chrissy Fowler as the caller.

From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will be free dance instruction for first time contra dancers to learn the basic steps and for veteran dancers to refresh their moves. Starting at 7:30 p.m. there is an $8 requested donation or $25 per family to help pay the caller.

The Big Moose Band features local musicians including Ruth Grierson, Keith Davis, Jim Vekasi, Charlie Richardson, Fred Benson, Ed Damm and Anne Damm, among others.

Contact 288-4245.