Big Moose to play for contra dance

BAR HARBOR — The Big Moose Band will play at the Jesup Memorial Library’s monthly contra dance on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. Chrissy Fowler is the caller.

Big Moose features musicians including Ruth Grierson, Keith Davis, Jim Vekasi, Charlie Richardson, Fred Benson, Ed Damm and Anne Damm, among others. No contra dance knowledge is required, as all steps and dances are taught.

An $8 donation for adults or $25 for families is requested to help pay the caller. Children under 12 and College of the Atlantic students get in for free.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].