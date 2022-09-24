BHGC to host Washington National Cathedral flower designer 

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club is hosting Linda Woolley, flower designer for the Washington National Cathedral’s Flower Guild and a member of the Bar Harbor Garden Club, Thursday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. at Birch Bay Retirement Village.

The Washington National Cathedral is the sixth largest cathedral in the world and routinely hosts state funerals and the inaugural prayer service. It is dubbed, “the national place of prayer for all people,” but is privately funded, receiving no support from the government.

State funerals, such as those for former presidents, members of Congress, and recently, Ambassador Madeleine Albright and General Colin Powell, usually command an exceptional group of designers. The guild has four teams that work one week per month to arrange all the flowers for the cathedral’s worship services and unique events, such as lectures, weddings, baptisms and funerals. All four teams are typically “on” for Easter, Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Woolley will talk about the process of decorating the cathedral from ordering to take down. She will show pictures of the work that goes on behind the scenes, as well as the finished arrangements.

A lawyer by training, Woolley worked in Congress and as a lobbyist and trade association chief executive officer. She volunteered for 10 years as divorce mediator and for the last 15 years as a flower designer for the Washington National Cathedral’s Flower Guild.

This presentation is one of the monthly programs offered by the Bar Harbor Garden Club to the public, but nonmembers are requested to make a reservation by emailing [email protected] or calling (207) 460-8496.