BHGC awards Peter H. Dolliver Legacy Scholarship  

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School graduate Zoe Olson has been awarded the $1,000 Peter H. Dolliver Legacy Scholarship presented in partnership with the Bar Harbor Garden Club. Olson is a junior at the University of Maine in Orono where she is studying earth and climate science with a minor in horticulture.

The scholarship honors Peter Dolliver, whose lifelong interest in gardening began with a victory garden he tended with his father during World War II. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in horticulture from Rutgers University, Dolliver pursued several different occupations before starting Deer Meadow Landscaping in Manset. Throughout his life, he maintained an immaculately tended vegetable garden in his backyard, providing fresh vegetables to family and friends. When Dolliver died in 2015, daughters Amy and Wendy and son Kyffin created this scholarship in his memory.

For the past two summers, Olson has worked as a landscaper on MDI, which has piqued her interest in plant life and how it relates to Maine’s changing climate.

