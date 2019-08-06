Berry, Kelley to marry

ELLSWORTH — Fred and Susan Berry of Ellsworth have announced the wedding of their daughter, Emily Louise Berry to Justin Clyde Kelley, son of Randy Kelley of Lamoine and Robin Weaver of Colorado.

Emily and Justin were engaged on July 13, 2018 while vacationing in Colorado.

Berry is a recent graduate of Eastern Maine Community College with a degree as a medical assistant. She is currently employed by Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor.

Kelley is employed by the town of Mount Desert and is also a partner in a family business, Kelley and Sons Small Excavation.

The wedding is planned for Sept. 28, 2019 on Mount Desert Island. The couple plans a short honeymoon to the north Maine woods.