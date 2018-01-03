Bender to talk about wildfire preparedness

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Fire Chief Mike Bender will speak at the Bar Harbor Garden Club’s monthly meeting at the Birch Bay Village Inn on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m.

Having seen frightening news coverage of recent wildfires destroying California homes, many wonder what they can do to protect their property from wildfires. Bender’s Creating Fire Safety Zones in a Wooded Environment presentation will help to answer this question.

Bender has over 30 years of experience in the fire service and has been a resident of Mount Desert Island since 1973. He holds certifications as a structural firefighter, wildland firefighter, hazmat responder and fire instructor. He recently completed a National Fire Protection Association course in assessing structure ignition potential from wildfire.

Refreshments will be served. This meeting is free and open to the public, but nonmembers are asked to reserve a seat. Email [email protected] or call 460-8496.

Visit barharborgardenclub.com. The Bar Harbor Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine and National Garden Clubs Inc.