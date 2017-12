BAR HARBOR — A Peals for Peace Program will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 12, around noon.

The United Church of Christ Congregations of Mount Desert Island — Bar Harbor Congregational Church, Seaside United Church of Christ and Somesville Union Meeting House — will ring their bells 12 times to recall the service of veterans.

The program is part of a larger effort by the churches to pray for safety and well-being of the world.