BAR HARBOR — The third annual Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest will take place at Atlantic Brewing Midtown, 52 Cottage St., on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 1-5 p.m.

The event will include games, a photo booth, live music from local bands and beer sampling.

Tickets, available only in advance, cost $25 and entitle the holder to a tasting glass and unlimited samples. Designated drivers enter for $10. Children under 10 enter free.