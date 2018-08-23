Beekeeping as art and science

BAR HARBOR — Beekeeper Robert Sears will give a lecture about pollinators Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. at Garland Farm. The talk is sponsored by the Beatrix Farrand Society as the group opens a new pollinator garden at the farm, where Farrand lived the last few years of her life.

Garland Farm is located at 475 Bay View Drive.

Sears will discuss the biology of the honeybee, the trade of beekeeping and the importance of pollinators in gardens. After the talk, “explore our new pollinator garden at Garland Farm for more ideas you may implement at home,” event organizers said.

The talk is $10 for members of the Beatrix Farrand Society and $20 for non-members. Refreshments will be available after the talk. Advance registration is requested; contact 581-2937 or [email protected]. Visit www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org.