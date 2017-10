BAR HARBOR — The Beech Mountain Project will bring a night of music to the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m.

The Beech Mountain Project plays a mix of popular and traditional tunes. The band is made up of Linda Soukup on fiddle and vocals, Jim Vekasi on mandolin and vocals, Tom Karnofsky on bass and Dave Dawson on guitar and vocals.

This concert is free and open to the public. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].