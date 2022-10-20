Be an Acadia National Park citizen scientist Oct. 22 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Join the Wendell Gilley Museum and Schoodic Institute Bird Ecology Director Seth Benz for a citizen science exploration at Sieur du Monts in Acadia National Park from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. No prior field experience is necessary. This is a learn-by-doing event where citizen efforts will contribute vital data toward understanding the changing biodiversity of the park.

October is an important month for plants and wildlife as they migrate and transition for winter. The morning will include a discovery walk on easy trails and learning how to gather data about plants, insects and birds using iNaturalist, Nature’s Notebook and eBird, popular tools that make science and data collection accessible to everyone.

Registration is required and there is a $10 fee per person. Space is limited. Sign up at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events. For more information, email Melinda Rice-Schoon at [email protected].