Bass Harbor library continues digital literacy classes 

BERNARD — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library is holding summer in-person digital literacy and computer training classes through the National Digital Equity Center. These are live, onsite trainings with NDEC trainers via Zoom.

Class schedule

MacOS Basics will be held in a series of three Tuesday one-hour sessions starting at 6:30 p.m. on June 14, 21 and 28. The course will cover the basics of how to use Apple’s operating system, starting with the basic functions of the MacOS operating system and how to navigate through folders, files and menus. Organizing, moving and saving files will also be covered. Bring a macOS device or reserve one at the library.

Cloud-based Backup Solutions class will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. In this one-hour class, participants will explore the most popular, free types of cloud-based platforms to back up important information on devices.

Understanding CloudLibrary class will be Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. CloudLibrary is an online platform used by Maine libraries that allows readers to borrow eBooks and audiobooks. It’s a free service with over 10,000 titles to view or listen to. Learn how to download, navigate and customize a cloud library. An active Maine library account is required to access CloudLibrary, so bring a library card or barcode number to class.

The library is located at 89 Bernard Road in Bernard. For more information, and to register, go to http://bassharborlibrary.com/digital-literacy-classes or call the library at (207)244-3798.