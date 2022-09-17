Bar Harbor’s third oldest eatery is up for sale

BAR HARBOR — Mama DiMatteo’s, the third oldest restaurant in town, is for sale with a $1.55 million price tag.

Located at 34 Kennebec Place in Bar Harbor, the restaurant has been chef-owned and operated by Eric Olson since 1985. Previously, the location had housed a diner, an organic restaurant and a steakhouse. The building sat vacant for a season before Olson bought it.

“I have 42 years in the restaurant industry in town. I had Vegabonds restaurant for four years before this, which has been wonderful, but I’m getting tired and I’m ready for a change,” Olson said.

Mama’s was put on the market in the summer. Olson said he is grateful to have maneuvered through the pandemic and staffing challenges, but now wants to start a bed and breakfast.

Olson is selling the property, both the business and the building, as a package deal.

“I’ve heard different thoughts about what buyers are interested in doing with it, but I really don’t know,” he said.

Until it sells, Olsen plans to continue to operate the restaurant as is.