Bar Harbor realtor joins Legacy Properties SIR 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Edythe Dyer of Bar Harbor has joined Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.

Dyer has roots in the transactional history of real estate in New England that is four centuries and 20 generations deep. She knows about real estate on Mount Desert Island, where she spent all the summers of her youth, as well as coastal Maine, Boston and Southern New England.

“Edythe’s local market knowledge and passion for the business will greatly benefit her clients coupled with the marketing opportunities and cutting-edge technology available at Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty,” says Chris Lynch, founder and president. “We are pleased for her to join us in our Mount Desert Island office in Northeast Harbor.

Dyer grew up in Hampden before moving to Newport, R.I. She graduated from Northeastern University in Boston, which she chose because of the school’s apprenticing regimen. She worked nearly full-time during her undergraduate years as a real estate sales and rental agent.

She resided in Back Bay for 20 years and became the owner of her own firm on Newbury Street. She was also a consultant to other real estate brokerage firms, and managed and leased hundreds of apartments and condos for local and foreign owners and investors.

In 2017, Dyer married and returned to Maine where she and her husband are both real estate investors, brokers and developers. She owns a home on Hulls Cove in Bar Harbor, which has been in operation for 27 years as a vacation rental property.

For the last five years, Dyer has been the varsity field hockey coach at two local high schools and at a specialized sports academy. She enjoys music, art, traveling and spending her free time on MDI, in Texas and in Sarasota, Fla.

Dyer may be reached at (207) 801-1061, [email protected] or at her website, edythedyer.legacysir.com.