Bar Harbor Outdoor Clues Quest 2020  Oct. 17-18

BAR HARBOR – The Bar Harbor Outdoor Clues Quest 2020 is set for Oct. 17-18. This outdoor event will get participants moving around downtown Bar Harbor for a scavenger hunt-style adventure.

A course is being set by the Mount Desert Island YMCA and the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce that will have guests following clues from designated locations where they will collect a phrase. Each of the clues will direct them to an identifiable landmark in downtown Bar Harbor. Once they have collected all the phrases, participants will submit them either online or in person for a chance to win a two-night stay at the iconic Bar Harbor Inn on the waterfront in downtown Bar Harbor.

“Fall is one of the best times of year to get outside and enjoy Bar Harbor,” said Alf Anderson, executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce. “The Outdoor Clues Quest is a fun, safe way for people to see the town while enjoying the crisp, fresh fall air.”

Also taking place on Oct. 17 will be the MDI YMCA’s Bar Harbor Fit Fall 5K event. Runners should sign up online to participate and all will be required to follow face covering and social distancing guidelines. Register to run at bit.ly/BHFitFall5k.

To learn more about the Bar Harbor Outdoor Clues Quest, go to visitbarharbor.com/cluesquest.