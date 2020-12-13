Bar Harbor Garden Club member awarded Lifetime Membership

BAR HARBOR — Carolyn Miller, a long-time Bar Harbor Garden Club member, was awarded Lifetime Membership in recognition of being a part of the organization for 50 years.

In 2016, Carolyn was one of eight people from the club who was interviewed to document their memories for the early development of the Wild Gardens of Acadia.

The gardens had been established in 1961 by the Bar Harbor Garden Club in cooperation with Acadia National Park and were still being developed when Carolyn joined in 1971.

She remembered Keith, her husband, being appreciative of all the work by garden club members during his tenure as superintendent of Acadia National Park.