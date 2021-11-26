Bank to match up to $3K in donations for GivingTuesday

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has pledged to match up to $3,000 in donations to local nonprofit organizations Friends in Action and Island Connections in honor of GivingTuesday, which takes place Nov. 30.

Donations made to one or both of the nonprofits will be matched by the bank, with a maximum gift of $1,500 per organization.

GivingTuesday was created in 2012 to encourage people to do good. Over the past nine years, the idea has grown into a global movement that inspires people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

“GivingTuesday is the perfect opportunity to shine a light on the power of giving and what happens when people come together to do good,” said Jack Frost, VP Director of Community Giving at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “We are honored to partner with Friends in Action and Island Connections for GivingTuesday 2021 and encourage our friends and neighbors to join us and support the invaluable services they provide for our community.”

Friends in Action’s mission is to empower older adults and people living with disabilities to live independently. The nonprofit offers a range of free programs and services including transportation assistance, food and medicine delivery, grocery shopping, simple home repairs and other one-to-one volunteer services. They also offer programs for groups including fitness classes and educational events.

Island Connections’ mission is to provide free transportation and other services to seniors and people with disabilities from Mount Desert Island and the surrounding islands. The organization offers free service to those who need transportation to scheduled medical appointments, as well as trips for grocery shopping, bank visits, exercise classes and more.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has donated over $220,000 to more than 100 organizations in Hancock County in 2021 so far.

Learn more about the Bank’s GivingTuesday 2021 initiative at www.barharbor.bank/givingtuesday.