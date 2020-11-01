Bank donates $6K to nonprofit organizations

BAR HARBOR – Bar Harbor Bank & Trust will donate $6,000 to several Northern New England nonprofit organizations on behalf of the bank’s customers. The bank hosted a poll during its Customer Appreciation Week, held virtually Oct. 12-16, to give the public an opportunity to vote for a nonprofit in their region that has been impacted by COVID-19 and could benefit from a donation from the bank. The organizations that received the most votes are: Healthy Acadia, The American Red Cross of Northern New England, Clara Martin Center and Girls Inc.

“We wanted to show our gratitude for our customers during Customer Appreciation Week by letting them be a part of our charitable giving and help us decide how we can help the communities where they live and work,” said Joseph Schmitt, chief marketing officer for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

Healthy Acadia works on a broad range of collaborative community health initiatives in Hancock and Washington counties in Maine. Their focus areas include healthy food for all, healthy aging and substance prevention and recovery. Learn more about Healthy Acadia at healthyacadia.org.

The American Red Cross of Northern New England helps 3.3 million people in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont prevent, prepare for and respond to disasters. Since the beginning on the COVID-19 pandemic, they have responded to 167 disaster events, which impacted 262 families. Learn more about The American Red Cross of Northern New England at redcross.org/local/me-nh-vt.

Clara Martin Center is a community based, nonprofit organization that provides acute and long-term behavioral health care services, offering a comprehensive array of mental health and substance abuse services to the greater Upper Valley area including Orange County, Vermont. Learn more about Clara Martin Center at claramartin.org.

Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold through direct service and advocacy. The organization combines long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment and evidence-based programming to equip girls to navigate gender, economic and social barriers, and grow up healthy, educated and independent. Learn more about Girls Inc. at girlsinc.org.