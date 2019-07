MOUNT DESERT — R. Scott Baltz will host at a reception Sunday, July 21, from noon to 5 p.m. at his studio space at 46 Parker Farm Rd.

Baltz has maintained a studio here since 2002, though this year marks the third anniversary in the Parker Road space.

Recent work takes a look back at ideas formulated some 20 years ago, though with new techniques in applying layers of paint. Contact 266-3393.