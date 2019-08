MOUNT DESERT — Somesville artist Scott Baltz will be hosting an August Open Studio Reception on Sunday, Aug.18, from noon to 5 pm.

The studio is located just south of Somesville at 46 Parker Farm Road, Mount Desert. On display are oil paintings of the local landscape.

The studio is also open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 pm. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information visit rscottbaltz.com or phone 207.266.3393