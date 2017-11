BAR HARBOR — A special PJ story time is planned at the Jesup Memorial Library on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m.

Kids can come dressed in their pajamas to read balloon-themed stories including “Hot-Air Henry” by Mary Calhoun, “The Twenty-One Balloons” by William Pène du Bois and “Balloons over Broadway: The True Story of the Puppeteer of Macy’s Parade” by Melissa Sweet. Then kids will craft their own hot air balloon.

Contact Mae Corrion at 288-4245 or [email protected].