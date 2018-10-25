Award winning poet to open Bateau series

BAR HARBOR — Essayist, poet, and activist Dawn Lundy Martin will read from her work and take questions at the Lompoc Cafe on Saturday, Nov. 3, beginning at 8:30 p.m. The event will open Bateau Press’ third annual reading series, which aims to cultivate a diverse literary community on MDI and beyond.

Martin, a National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) grant recipient, has published four books of poetry, three chapbooks, and has co-edited two anthology collections. She is Professor of English in the Writing Program at the University of Pittsburgh, where she directs the Center for African American Poetry and Poetics.

“I split my time between Pittsburgh where I work as a professor and East Hampton, NY, where I spend my summers, breaks, and some long weekends throughout the school year,” Martin said in a 2015 interview. “In both places, however, my body is an alien. In the university, there are so few black women professors and none frankly who look like me. In East Hampton, I’m surrounded by those with excess wealth from various raced subject positions…I often joke, ‘there’s another rich black person who I have nothing in common with.'”

Dan Mahoney, COA writing professor and editor-in-chief of Bateau Press, said he is struck by Martin’s openness to collaboration with other artists, poets and musicians.

“The energy collaborative work creates is unwieldy, awesome, and absolutely necessary,” he said. “There is no easy way to work together; you just have to believe in the process, messy as it may be. It’s what we do at COA on a daily basis.”