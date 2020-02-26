Award-winning chef credits team effort

BAR HARBOR — Louis Kiefer, Jr. is no Gordon Ramsey, and that’s a good thing.

Ramsey is famous for his mean temper and expletive-laden outbursts.

Kiefer, on the other hand, says “I don’t believe that bad behavior has anything to do with hospitality, or bringing people to their best potential.”

Chef Lou, as he is known to his colleagues, has been named Chef of the Year by a Maine hospitality industry group.

He’s honored, he told the Islander, but said the success of the hotel’s restaurants and catering offerings is very much a team effort.

“I owe any kudos to the people behind me doing all the hard work, who are putting blood, sweat and tears into peeling carrots. The award is really to everybody.” He’s also grateful to the late David J. Witham, who hired him, and the hotel’s “management, who support me in so many ways.”

Kiefer has been the chef at the Bar Harbor Inn for 21 years.

“Every year there are new guests, new staff, new menu items,” he said. “I never get bored.”

Jeremy Dougherty, the inn’s general manager, calls him “one of the hardest working chefs in the business.”

He manages 27 different menus for the resort, he said, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, a pool menu, a bar menu, room service and more. Then there are special menus for groups and meetings. And weddings. Lots and lots of weddings.

“I could really write a book on weddings,” he said.

Couples and their families work closely with the venue on the menu for a wedding reception. If their vision includes a dish Kiefer isn’t familiar with, he’ll study up on it.

“I might not know that taste profile, so I’m very open to ask for help,” he said. Once, he said, he did an Indian wedding with about 46 different items.

Kiefer, who lives in Eastbrook, grew up in Connecticut.

“I ran away to the hotels at a very young age,” he said, though he would also earn a degree from Johnson and Wales University along the way.

He apprenticed under Alan Weigman at the Asticou Inn.

In those days, the Asticou held a huge buffet every Thursday night in the summer season. Thursday was the day off for household staff at the large estates in Seal Harbor and Northeast Harbor.

“We would begin prepping Friday morning for the next Thursday,” Kiefer remembers. There were elaborate sculptures, ice carvings and more. They’d serve 600-700 people Thursday evenings.

He also became friends with Katherine Savage, who was married to Charles Savage; they were third generation of the Savage family to operate the inn. When Kiefer knew Katherine, she was retired and living across the street.

“Even in her 80s and 90s, she was very food savvy,” Kiefer said.

As a young aspiring chef, he loved walking around Northeast Harbor with Savage as she pointed out the places where, years ago, she had picked blackberries for pies and herbs for other dishes.

“It was always a culinary tour with her,” he said, “a great inspiration. She was the sweetest woman.”

Weigman was a very good chef, Kiefer said, and encouraged him to travel and work all over the world. That’s what he did: travel and work worldwide in the winters, and return to Mount Desert Island summers. In addition to the Asticou, he worked as The Claremont Hotel, Cranberry Lodge, The Bluenose Inn, Cranberry Lodge and High Seas Conference Center.