Autumn is a great time to plant native trees 

AUGUSTA – The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s (DACF) Maine Forest Service (MFS) reminds everyone that fall is an ideal time of year to plant native trees. “Because it takes approximately six weeks for roots to get established, the general rule for tree planting during fall is to get them in the ground by Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” said Aaron Bergdahl, MFS forest pathologist. “Roots need time to establish and cold weather and frozen ground shuts down root growth, and the soil temperature needs to be at least 55 degrees at a 6-inch depth.”

Some trees do better than others when planted at the growing season’s end. In general, plants with shallow, fibrous root systems do better with fall planting than those with a deep taproot. “Planting trees in early September provides enough time for root growth and establishment at the new site before soil temperatures drop and trees enter their dormancy period. This prepares trees for a head start on vigorous growth in the spring,” said Bergdahl.

Tips for fall planting

Don’t prune newly planted trees . P runing encourage s top growth instead of root growth, where it is needed most.