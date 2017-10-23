On the Road Review: Two for One: Volkswagen Tiguan SE and Volvo S90 T6

Two automakers here in America that have been getting a lot of media exposure lately for various reasons, Volkswagen and Volvo, both are on new paths that point to expansion here and worldwide. Up first, the latest Tiguan compact crossover.

A thoroughly new design, the 2018 Tiguan will be sold alongside the previous edition (Tiguan Limited) for several months as VW brings two new crossovers to America this year. Built in Mexico, the newest Tiguan is almost 11 inches longer, rides on a lengthy 110-inch wheelbase and has gained about 330 pounds in top 4-Motion AWD models. Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four, 184 horses and 221 pound/feet of peak torque, mated to a new eight-speed automatic transmission. EPA ratings with FWD are 22/27/24 mpg — our usage revealed a consistent 33 mpg.