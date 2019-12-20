On the Road Review: My 10 favorite vehicles from 2019

Mirroring the ascendant rise of all things truck in the American marketplace, this year’s 10 favorites list has only three cars and seven trucks — just like the new car sales ratio of 70 percent trucks dominating the marketplace.

2020 will bring us a plethora of new EVs, electric vehicles, however their current sales ratio here, less than 2 percent of the market, is a giant cloud over how well these vehicles will succeed. With EVs pricing much higher than the average new vehicle transaction price — a heavily truck-weighted $36,402, an increase of over $1,000 from 2018 — buyers can be forgiven for their hesitation at taking the plunge.

However, onward — let’s look at 10 of the 50 vehicles from 2019 that visited and struck a chord.

Circumstances didn’t bring the Toyota Supra, the Hellcat Redeye or the 10-millionth Mustang GT to Maine this summer, but we did get the Mercedes C43 AMG Cabriolet and it was a gem. This handsome four-seat convertible featured AWD mated to a twin-turbo V-6 making a sensory-rewarding 385 hp. Ladled with luxury, brimming with details and exuding a supreme air of confidence, the Mercedes was a cool, calculated hot rod in the tradition of the AMG house of tuning.

Way back last winter, the Genesis G70 visited. The North American Car of the Year, the Genesis lived up to the acclaim. Undercutting the traditional German-built class leaders in the midsize luxury sedan segment, the G70’s price and presentation shows that not only are the Korean automakers finally in tune with our market tastes, but they aim to satisfy our thirst for value, performance and prestige in a stylish package. Read on for more Korean influence.

The only other notable car was a monster slap upside the forehead. The Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor sedan provides thrilling acceleration combined with impressive technology, creating the benchmark for what consumers will expect — demand — from subsequent EV efforts. The Model 3 is not perfect; the styling is staid and the interior could use some work, however there is no denying that Elon Musk’s brand is over the financial hump and certain to alter how we view our cars 10 years down the road.